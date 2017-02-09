Love's, Arby's to open on Thursday

The new Love's Travel Stop & Country Store and the Arby's restaurant near the Chanute exit of US-169 at 35th Street will open Thursday morning, completing the first two businesses of the development. The Arby's restaurant will open for breakfast at 7 am Thursday.

