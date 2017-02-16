Local couple offers keys to marriage ...

Local couple offers keys to marriage longevity

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Chanute Tribune

Crespin "Chris" and Margaret "Maggie" De La Torre are both 88 years old and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in January. They married two years after graduating from Chanute High School, but it has not always been easy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody see a problem here? (Nov '15) 3 hr Snake peter 89
Caseys girls Wed This guy 15
keep stealing and get shot like that meth head (Jun '16) Tue because We can 5
i.c.e Feb 14 GoTRUMP 1
John Arthur Barney III (May '13) Feb 13 FYI 8
Don melvin may Feb 12 Jussayin 1
Dan Goddard Contact Info Feb 11 ERIC 7
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC