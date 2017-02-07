Knitting club at Rec Center for young and old
Godinez teaches a knitting class for the Neosho County Community College Lifetime Learning program. Last year, she had many younger people asking for instructions so she decided to see if she could set up a place for everyone, instead of going to a lot of different houses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anywhere hiring besides fast food
|2 hr
|Whoadog
|9
|Shooting
|2 hr
|Curious
|1
|Anybody see a problem here? (Nov '15)
|5 hr
|Snake peter
|84
|Kenny monroe
|Mon
|Thuglife
|17
|Caseys girls
|Sun
|Usernam
|13
|"runtimes" parking spots
|Sun
|Tryin to get laid...
|1
|Brian Harris
|Feb 4
|That one guy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC