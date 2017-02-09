Kiwanis continue reading program at CES

Kiwanis continue reading program at CES

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Chanute Tribune

Local Kiwanis Club members are giving a book to each Chanute kindergarten class as part of an ongoing reading project. The project is part of Kiwanis International's Read Around the World program, where a Kiwanis member reads to each of the seven Chanute Elementary School kindergarten classes during one week.

