Kiwanis continue reading program at CES
Local Kiwanis Club members are giving a book to each Chanute kindergarten class as part of an ongoing reading project. The project is part of Kiwanis International's Read Around the World program, where a Kiwanis member reads to each of the seven Chanute Elementary School kindergarten classes during one week.
