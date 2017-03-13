KDOT's Vogel marks 30-year milestone
Douglas Vogel, district maintenance superintendent at the Southeast District Office in Chanute, has achieved a career milestone and is celebrating 30 years of valued service to the Kansas Department of Transportation this month. Vogel started his KDOT career in March 1987 as a member of the paint crew at Chanute, switching to the district crew and operating the dragline.
