Franks recognized as 2016 Partner in Progress
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center CEO Dennis Franks received the Chanute Chamber of Commerce's 2016 Partner in Progress award at the annual meeting Wednesday. Speaking on the award announcement, Chamber of Commerce Board Member Ross Hendrickson, filling in for outgoing president Mark Miller, noted that Franks has only been in Chanute for 10 years.
