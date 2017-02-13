Former Miss Kansas to speak at area schools

Adrienne Rosel Bulinski, Miss Kansas 2005, is scheduled to deliver entertaining, uplifting, and motivating messages in southeast Kansas beginning Feb. 21. Bulinski is an award winning motivational speaker, entertainer, and the author of Blood Sweat & Tiaras. Bulinski is scheduled to work with Fredonia students on Feb. 21, Neodesha students on Feb. 22, and Chanute students on Feb. 23. "My mission as a speaker is to motivate audiences to believe in themselves and their self-worth, to believe in their passions and their goals, and to believe in their capabilities of reaching many great achievements in their lifetime," Bulinski said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.