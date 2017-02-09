Exhibition of landart objects in phot...

Exhibition of landart objects in photographs to open at museum

Ivana Buttry is a Czech landartist specializing in landscape-architecture and garden design. She's produced several successful projects and currently is working on a film project, "Forest Cathedrals" with her brother, director Jan Svatos.

