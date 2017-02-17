CRDA approves insurance for Innovation Lab
Insurance for Chanute's Innovation Lab has received approval, board members of the Chanute Regional Development Authoritwy heard Thursday evening. CRDA Executive Director Matt Godinez said MRH Insurance Group has negotiated conditions on how the lab will operate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Crime Pay (Feb '16)
|14 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|19
|Anybody see a problem here? (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Snake peter
|89
|Caseys girls
|Feb 15
|This guy
|15
|keep stealing and get shot like that meth head (Jun '16)
|Feb 14
|because We can
|5
|i.c.e
|Feb 14
|GoTRUMP
|1
|John Arthur Barney III (May '13)
|Feb 13
|FYI
|8
|Don melvin may
|Feb 12
|Jussayin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC