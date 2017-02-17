CRDA approves insurance for Innovatio...

CRDA approves insurance for Innovation Lab

Insurance for Chanute's Innovation Lab has received approval, board members of the Chanute Regional Development Authoritwy heard Thursday evening. CRDA Executive Director Matt Godinez said MRH Insurance Group has negotiated conditions on how the lab will operate.

Comments made yesterday: 27,131 • Total comments across all topics: 278,960,261

