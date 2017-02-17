County receives $215,000 for surplus equipment
Neosho County received more than $215,000 in bids on surplus road and bridge department equipment in an online auction this week. Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown told members of the Neosho County Commission on Friday morning that he couldn't be more pleased with the results of the auction on the website Purple Wave.
