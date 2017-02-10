County discusses disaster training

Neosho County Commissioners' discussions included Women, Infant and Children program procedures, county landfill operation, and an electronic billboard, but their action items were to approve training requests, clear up clerical errors, and transfer funds during Friday morning's meeting. Discussion transitioned to emergency management when Chairman David Bideau said some of the training included responding to disasters, and asked if Emergency Preparedness Director Byron Shultz was aware of the seminars.

