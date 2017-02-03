County awards bid for rural Katy overlay
Mission Construction of St. Paul had the lowest of the three bids, which all were below the engineering estimate. Mission bid $570,405 on the project, which will asphalt nearly two miles of Katy Road south of 21st Street in Chanute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Hall
|5 hr
|Monkey Man
|2
|kvc
|7 hr
|KidnapsVictimizes...
|8
|John Arthur Barney III (May '13)
|9 hr
|Haley
|7
|Wal-Mart stoplight
|Wed
|Don
|17
|Kenny monroe
|Feb 1
|Huh
|16
|Three Word Conversation Game... (Jun '12)
|Jan 31
|Melania
|22
|Red aka Amanda heath
|Jan 31
|TTT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC