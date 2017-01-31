Commissioners tour water treatment plant to see needs
Chanute city commissioners toured the city water treatment plant during a workshop session Monday afternoon to discuss needed updates and repairs. The commission heard from consultants with RE Pedrotti Co., Inc., from Mission about improvements to the plant's control systems, which they said is outdated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart stoplight
|9 hr
|Bandit
|15
|kvc
|9 hr
|Same
|4
|Three Word Conversation Game... (Jun '12)
|14 hr
|Melania
|22
|Red aka Amanda heath
|17 hr
|TTT
|2
|anywhere hiring besides fast food
|Sun
|Work
|4
|john reed
|Jan 29
|WTF
|1
|Ben Riley (Jul '11)
|Jan 8
|its mee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC