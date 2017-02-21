Cold weather heats up utility use com...

Cold weather heats up utility use complaints

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Chanute Tribune

City officials say clerks have dealt with angry, and sometimes even abusive, residents after getting their utility bills from January usage. "You don't have to send me any more utility bills," Chanute Mayor Phil Chaney commented near the end of Monday evening's commission meeting.

