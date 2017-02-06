Chanute native's art on exhbit at art...

Chanute native's art on exhbit at art gallery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Chanute Tribune

The Chanute Art Gallery will feature the work of Tianna C. Hughes this month. The exhibit is titled "Open Windows" and runs until March 4. A Chanute native, Hughes now resides in Kansas City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anywhere hiring besides fast food 45 min Worker 6
Kenny monroe 1 hr Thuglife 17
Caseys girls 21 hr Usernam 13
"runtimes" parking spots 23 hr Tryin to get laid... 1
Brian Harris Feb 4 That one guy 2
who is the city lawyer Feb 4 wondering 2
kvc Feb 4 Iknow 10
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC