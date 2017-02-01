Briefs: Opie's to open restaurant in ...

Briefs: Opie's to open restaurant in Humboldt

Opie's Pizza and Grill is planning to open a restaurant in downtown Humboldt, where the owner is mayor of the town. Davis said the Humboldt site will have a salad bar and pizza bar, but not a full smorgasbord as in Chanute.

