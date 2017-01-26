Weekly breakfasts keep farmers abreast of issues
Since occupying its renovated agronomy center in the fall of 2015, Mid-West Fertilizer at 3030 S. Santa Fe in Chanute has served breakfast to farmers and growers in its multi-purpose room from 6 am to 8:30 am each Wednesday. Spokesmen for Mid-West said it is part of their move to encourage community growers to be more connected about issues concerning agriculture and farms.
Read more at Chanute Tribune.
