Weekly breakfasts keep farmers abreast of issues

Since occupying its renovated agronomy center in the fall of 2015, Mid-West Fertilizer at 3030 S. Santa Fe in Chanute has served breakfast to farmers and growers in its multi-purpose room from 6 am to 8:30 am each Wednesday. Spokesmen for Mid-West said it is part of their move to encourage community growers to be more connected about issues concerning agriculture and farms.

