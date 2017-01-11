USD 413 superintendent plans visit to Topeka
USD 413 Superintendent Richard Proffitt reported at Monday evening's school board meeting that he is visiting Chanute's legislators in Topeka this week. He also plans to meet with heads of legislative committees, who have previously been more closed-off but are now interested in working with school leaders.
