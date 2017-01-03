USD 413 faces challenges filling teac...

USD 413 faces challenges filling teacher vacancies for next school year

As USD 413 enters the second half of the 2016-2017 school year, it has about seven open positions for the next school year, starting in August. District Superintendent Richard Proffitt doesn't expect to have trouble filling the positions, but the district may not have the robust candidate pool and selection that he would like to see for finding the best people.

