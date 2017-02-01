Talk of the Town expands women's clot...

Talk of the Town expands women's clothing line

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Chanute Tribune

Talk of The Town Floral and Boutique is adding more women's clothing and gift items to its product offerings starting Feb. 1. "We are thriving and doing great," owner Betsy McReynolds said. "We're looking for better ways to serve our community and give people more things to shop for."

