Sentence four years in plea bargain in rape case
Timothy Slansky, 50, Chanute, charged in August 2015 with rape, was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison on lesser charges following a plea bargain. Slansky was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated burglary in early August of 2015 and pleaded not guilty in November of that year.
