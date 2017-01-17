Sentence four years in plea bargain i...

Sentence four years in plea bargain in rape case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Timothy Slansky, 50, Chanute, charged in August 2015 with rape, was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison on lesser charges following a plea bargain. Slansky was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated burglary in early August of 2015 and pleaded not guilty in November of that year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Three Word Conversation Game... (Jun '12) 1 hr Snake peter 17
Kenny monroe 4 hr Fkoff 5
Ambulance crew 5 hr Don 2
Shawn Carlton and Rick sele (Nov '13) Wed Dj trump 22
word association (Mar '12) Wed Visiter 24
Poll Should Joe Reyes Be Removed From The Fredonia P... (Mar '13) Wed Dan 160
fredonia police officer caught on tape blowing ... (Mar '12) Wed Dan 41
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC