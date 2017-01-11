One School One Book starts fifth year at CES
King Philip Elementary Teacher of the Year Mrs. Burke tries to remain calm while Charlie Bumpers looks through his messy desk for his school books in the introduction to Chanute Elementary School's One School, One Book book for 2017, "Charlie Bumpers vs. the Teacher of the Year." Fellow students Josh and Hector were much more organized.
