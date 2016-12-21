One fatality in Friday accidents

One fatality in Friday accidents

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

A Wisconsin man died as the result of a three-vehicle crash seven miles south of Chanute Friday afternoon. Lee Heisz, 47, Portage, Wis., was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Kansas City for autopsy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How do you rate Ft. Scott (May '07) 42 min Don 10
Paul Rooks 50 min The Answer 3
Skate park 1 hr Don 2
Larry's Auto (Sep '12) 4 hr Bones 52
how did blake brock die? Sun That one guy 3
Timken (Apr '16) Sun bob buffet 5
News Nevada, Fort Scott papers to publish joint Sund... (Dec '05) Sun BTT 7
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,273 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,124

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC