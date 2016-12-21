One fatality in Friday accidents
A Wisconsin man died as the result of a three-vehicle crash seven miles south of Chanute Friday afternoon. Lee Heisz, 47, Portage, Wis., was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Kansas City for autopsy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you rate Ft. Scott (May '07)
|42 min
|Don
|10
|Paul Rooks
|50 min
|The Answer
|3
|Skate park
|1 hr
|Don
|2
|Larry's Auto (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|Bones
|52
|how did blake brock die?
|Sun
|That one guy
|3
|Timken (Apr '16)
|Sun
|bob buffet
|5
|Nevada, Fort Scott papers to publish joint Sund... (Dec '05)
|Sun
|BTT
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC