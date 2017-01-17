New CIS coordinator forges connection...

New CIS coordinator forges connections and finds need at CHS

Friday Jan 13

With a smile and her willingness to help, Sarah Stockebrand is working to build relationships with students at Chanute High School. As the new coordinator from Communities in Schools of Mid-America - SEK, she is tasked with helping students be more successful at school and in life.

