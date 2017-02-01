Janssens to observe 75th wedding anni...

Janssens to observe 75th wedding anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: ParsonsSun.com

This celebration will be after the worship service at the First Christian Church in Erie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kvc 4 hr Shannon 5
Wal-Mart stoplight 22 hr Don 17
Kenny monroe Wed Huh 16
Three Word Conversation Game... (Jun '12) Jan 31 Melania 22
Red aka Amanda heath Jan 31 TTT 2
anywhere hiring besides fast food Jan 29 Work 4
john reed Jan 29 WTF 1
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Fort Hood
  5. China
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,499,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC