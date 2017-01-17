Gun silencer court case involving Sec...

Gun silencer court case involving Second Amendment ignites Kansas Capitol protest

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Supporters of a Humboldt man convicted of possessing an illegal gun silencer rallied at the Capitol on Wednesday, saying he should have been protected by a state law designed to nullify federal weapons regulations in Kansas. Jeremy Kettler said he relied on the Kansas Second Amendment Protection Act of 2013 when he bought a locally made sound suppressor from his co-defendant, Shane Cox, a Chanute gun dealer, and posted a Facebook video of himself using it.

