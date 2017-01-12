Friday night accidents attributed to ice

At about 5:26 pm Friday, Harry Satariano, 66, Chanute, was southbound on Elk Road near Alabama Road, which is on the Allen County line, when a deer entered the roadway. Satariano attempted to slow but was unable due to ice on the road.

