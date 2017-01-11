Five UPS drivers announce retirements

The local UPS center will have to replace five drivers with combined experience of more than 175 years when they retire in the coming months. Brian Cruz, whose route is in Chanute, will retire with over 37 years of service, Tom Tanner with more than 31 years at UPS and 35 as a Teamster union member, Steve Jacquinot with 38 years at UPS, Victoria Dixon with 26 years and Gary Weidert, whose route is in Iola, with just less than 40 years.

