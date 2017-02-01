CRDA installs new officers
New officers took over and departing board members were remembered at Thursday evening's annual meeting of the Chanute Regional Development Authority. The 2016 president, Tim Cunningham, Director of Tri-Valley Developmental Services, handed over the metaphorical gavel to Ron Flowers of Community National Bank after Cunningham presented a plaque to Neosho County Community College President Brian Inbody, who had completed his term on the CRDA board.
