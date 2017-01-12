Community survey reviewed; plan of action next
Clothing, soft goods, dining and entertainment options led the list of businesses and services Chanute consumers would like to see. The question is how to get them here without duplicating other communities.
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unsolved murders (Nov '09)
|Wed
|bgt
|108
|business owner
|Tue
|1 shot
|2
|Blocking scanners
|Jan 10
|BTT
|4
|Dirt track
|Jan 10
|BTT
|6
|who is the city lawyer
|Jan 9
|wondering
|1
|Caseys girls
|Jan 9
|That guy
|5
|swingers club in town (Apr '12)
|Jan 8
|Bill Cosby
|19
