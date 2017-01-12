City issues warnings about icing fore...

City issues warnings about icing forecast

The National Weather Service and other outlets continue to place Chanute in a band of what could become a prolonged icing event. In response, the City of Chanute has readied its resources and conducted a thorough review of its Emergency Operations Plan.

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Neosho County was issued at January 12 at 3:19PM CST

