City fends off Chanute Studios' proposal to remain in incubator

Chanute Studios Channel 5 owner Chris Conklin met with the city commission Monday evening to discuss his request to remain in the business incubator location, where Channel 5 has been in business since 2010, free of charge. The studio originally provided training for city staff to record and broadcast city commission meetings on the city's website and on a community-access channel on CableOne.

