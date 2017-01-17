City, county discuss plan for highway...

City, county discuss plan for highway area

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: ParsonsSun.com

Restaurateurs and retailers may get an additional incentive to build in the area on the north edge of Parsons near the intersection of U.S. 400 and U.S. 59. Jim Zaleski, economic development director for the city, presented a proposal at the Parsons City Commission meeting Tuesday evening that would establish a new Neighborhood Revitalization Plan ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shawn Carlton and Rick sele (Nov '13) 32 min Dj trump 22
Three Word Conversation Game... (Jun '12) 1 hr Visiter 13
word association (Mar '12) 1 hr Visiter 24
Poll Should Joe Reyes Be Removed From The Fredonia P... (Mar '13) 5 hr Dan 160
fredonia police officer caught on tape blowing ... (Mar '12) 5 hr Dan 41
Murder 7 hr Wondering 1
New slang words???? 20 hr Homely honey 5
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC