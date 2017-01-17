City, county discuss plan for highway area

Restaurateurs and retailers may get an additional incentive to build in the area on the north edge of Parsons near the intersection of U.S. 400 and U.S. 59. Jim Zaleski, economic development director for the city, presented a proposal at the Parsons City Commission meeting Tuesday evening that would establish a new Neighborhood Revitalization Plan ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.