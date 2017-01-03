Chanute students find new challenges in Kansas State Marching Band
The Kansas State Marching Band has three students this year who hail from Chanute High School and the CHS marching band. Junior Allison Cooper is in her fourth year with the band and sophomores Matt Keenan and Jaymi Lawrence are both in their second year.
