Chanute search warrants result in mul...

Chanute search warrants result in multiple drug arrests

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

The Neosho County Sheriff's office carried out search warrants for illegal drugs in Chanute on Dec. 27 and December 30. The searches resulted in the arrests of six people for drug and paraphernalia possession, as well as drug traffic charges for some of those arrested. The first search warrant, on Dec. 27, was at the Guest House Motel, Room 27, for illegal drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nevada, Fort Scott papers to publish joint Sund... (Dec '05) 53 min Captain Kansas 8
swingers club in town (Apr '12) 3 hr Mmmmmmm 15
Skate park 7 hr Don 6
pond on 6th street in fredonia (Jul '16) 11 hr Citizen 5
Timken (Apr '16) 18 hr job aussie job he... 6
How do you rate Ft. Scott (May '07) Mon Don 10
Larry's Auto (Sep '12) Mon Bones 52
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,583,400

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC