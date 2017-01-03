Chanute search warrants result in multiple drug arrests
The Neosho County Sheriff's office carried out search warrants for illegal drugs in Chanute on Dec. 27 and December 30. The searches resulted in the arrests of six people for drug and paraphernalia possession, as well as drug traffic charges for some of those arrested. The first search warrant, on Dec. 27, was at the Guest House Motel, Room 27, for illegal drugs.
