Chanute man who pleaded guilty to killing Washburn professor Glenda...
Todd M. Kidwell, a southeast Kansas motorist who pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Glenda Taylor on June 7, 2015, was to be sentenced Monday. A Chanute man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Washburn University art teacher and administrator Glenda Taylor will be sentenced Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unsolved murders (Nov '09)
|Jan 11
|bgt
|108
|business owner
|Jan 10
|1 shot
|2
|Blocking scanners
|Jan 10
|BTT
|4
|Dirt track
|Jan 10
|BTT
|6
|who is the city lawyer
|Jan 9
|wondering
|1
|Caseys girls
|Jan 9
|That guy
|5
|swingers club in town (Apr '12)
|Jan 8
|Bill Cosby
|19
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC