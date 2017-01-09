Chanute man who pleaded guilty to kil...

Chanute man who pleaded guilty to killing Washburn professor Glenda...

Monday Jan 9

Todd M. Kidwell, a southeast Kansas motorist who pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Glenda Taylor on June 7, 2015, was to be sentenced Monday. A Chanute man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Washburn University art teacher and administrator Glenda Taylor will be sentenced Monday afternoon.

