Chanute couple shares in 2017 piece o...

Chanute couple shares in 2017 piece of history

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Chanute Tribune

Rick Sharp left Friday's inauguration of President Donald Trump excited for the direction the new president will take the country. Sharp said that they were positioned in a place where they could see Trump and the platform where the swearing in took place, but couldn't actually make out his face without watching on the Jumbotron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenny monroe 5 hr Lol 9
Pergeson brothers (Jul '16) 8 hr Dandylion88 12
Wal-Mart stoplight 13 hr Curious 7
Donald mayham. Don melvin may sex offender 17 hr Donkeedumbass 3
"The legend" 23 hr Curiouskat56 1
Blocking scanners 23 hr fortscottguy 5
Caseys girls Sun Dj trump 8
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,191,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC