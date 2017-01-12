Chanute-area fortunate in regard to ice threat
The ice did not cause any electrical outages, Chanute Utilities Director Larry Gates said, and Street Director Wayne Robinson said crews took care of intersections and overpasses. Salt trucks were out twice Friday night and once on Saturday to treat overpasses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red aka Amanda heath
|4 hr
|Chicken tenders
|1
|we got a runner (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Swezyf
|4
|Kenny monroe
|7 hr
|James
|3
|starting a trucking co. (Aug '13)
|10 hr
|wookiee
|5
|whos that girl (Feb '16)
|21 hr
|Deerbra
|8
|Is shane adamson a good divorice/custody attorney?
|Jan 14
|Goodgirl
|3
|unsolved murders (Nov '09)
|Jan 11
|bgt
|108
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC