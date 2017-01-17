CES professional among state's list o...

CES professional among state's list of - outstanding' first-year teachers

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Chanute Tribune

The way Ariel Beam develops relationships with her first graders is one trait that figured into her being named a Horizon Award winner by the Kansas Department of Education. The first grade teacher at Chanute Elementary School was recognized Monday at the USD 413 Board of Education meeting for being one of 16 "exemplary" first-year teachers in Kansas.

