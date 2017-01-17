CES professional among state's list of - outstanding' first-year teachers
The way Ariel Beam develops relationships with her first graders is one trait that figured into her being named a Horizon Award winner by the Kansas Department of Education. The first grade teacher at Chanute Elementary School was recognized Monday at the USD 413 Board of Education meeting for being one of 16 "exemplary" first-year teachers in Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red aka Amanda heath
|Mon
|Chicken tenders
|1
|we got a runner (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Swezyf
|4
|Kenny monroe
|Mon
|James
|3
|starting a trucking co. (Aug '13)
|Mon
|wookiee
|5
|whos that girl (Feb '16)
|Sun
|Deerbra
|8
|Is shane adamson a good divorice/custody attorney?
|Jan 14
|Goodgirl
|3
|unsolved murders (Nov '09)
|Jan 11
|bgt
|108
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC