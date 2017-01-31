Ashley Clinic brings Operation Red File to Chanute
The program, Operation Red File, is designed to provide emergency medical information where responders can find it quickly and easily. This is the second year for the program in Kansas and the first locally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart stoplight
|4 hr
|Bandit
|15
|kvc
|4 hr
|Same
|4
|Three Word Conversation Game... (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|Melania
|22
|Red aka Amanda heath
|12 hr
|TTT
|2
|anywhere hiring besides fast food
|Sun
|Work
|4
|john reed
|Jan 29
|WTF
|1
|Ben Riley (Jul '11)
|Jan 8
|its mee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC