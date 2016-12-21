Weather's drastic turnaround can't compare to 1949

The fickle Kansas weather went from a possible record low on Dec. 18 to just missing a record high Sunday, but the turnover didn't beat the spread. Meteorologist Eric Metzger of the National Weather Service office in Wichita said it would be tough to beat the last two weeks of 1949, when the temperature in Chanute went from -23 to near 66 within a week's time.

Chanute Tribune.