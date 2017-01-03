Walmart worker retires after 27 years...

Walmart worker retires after 27 years at register

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Chanute Tribune

Tressie Gossett retired Tuesday after more than 27 years at the Chanute Walmart store. Coworkers held a party for her in the break room with cake and gifts, and some former colleagues who have already retired returned to wish her well.

