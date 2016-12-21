Students to share music with Chanute community

A class of fifth graders rehearses "A Nice Nice Christmas," one of the songs to be performed at the 4th and 5th grades Winter Concert Dec. 8, in Chanute's Memorial Auditorium. From the left, students on the top row are Homar Garnica, Krisalyn McClelland, Hunter Davis, Jonathan Falk, Cole Powers, Isabella McMahan, and Jailynn Eschen; middle row, Elijah Teague, Damien Ditterline, Titan Dalton, Yazmin Paxtor-Oxlaj, Caden Crawford, and Jason Gonzalez; bottom row, Jillian Crawshaw, Kadynce Axelson, Jeremy Rodriguez, Noah Vogel, Ricci Fogle, Brandon Pastor and Laynie Jones.

