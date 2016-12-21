Roush to end 50-year career at Chanute Manufacturing
An era ends at Chanute Manufacturing this month when Quality Assurance Manager Elmer "Mo" Roush retires after roughly 50 years. Roush's official last day will be Dec. 30 and a dinner is scheduled for Dec. 23. Roush started in June 1966 when the company was Alcorn Combustion as a helper working to expand the building.
