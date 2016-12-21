Public forum to discuss economic climate

Consultants studying the Chanute area's economic climate will hold a public forum next month to discuss results of a survey. Chanute Regional Development Authority Executive Director Matt Godinez told members of the CRDA board that Placemakers LLC, an Emporia consulting firm, will hold the forum at 6:30 pm Jan. 11 at the Central Park Pavilion to discuss the results of its economic public survey.

