NCCC authorized to offer full financial aid to out-district facilities
Neosho County Community College will now be able to offer full financial aid for students at out-district facilities in Lawrence, Garnett and Independence. At the college's board of trustees meeting Tuesday, NCCC President Brian Inbody reported that the facilities are adequate to meet the Higher Learning Commission's standards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chet barnard
|2 hr
|JackiePastrana
|1
|Heather True
|10 hr
|the list holder
|16
|high speed chase (Jul '12)
|Fri
|Bill Cosby
|29
|Anybody see a problem here? (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Snake peter
|78
|New slang words????
|Thu
|Shut-the-f-up
|4
|Donald mayham. Don melvin may sex offender
|Dec 21
|Sorrynotsorry
|1
|Pergeson brothers
|Dec 19
|truth
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC