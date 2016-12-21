Mobile pantry in sixth year of serving hungry
Last Friday's mobile food pantry was the first in the pantry's sixth year in operation providing food for people in Neosho County. The food pantry uses food from the Kansas Food Bank and is administered by the FireEscape Coffeehouse, with space provided by the Chanute Recreation Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|high speed chase (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|Tricky ricky
|30
|Chet barnard
|16 hr
|JackiePastrana
|1
|Heather True
|Sat
|the list holder
|16
|Anybody see a problem here? (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Snake peter
|78
|New slang words????
|Thu
|Shut-the-f-up
|4
|Donald mayham. Don melvin may sex offender
|Dec 21
|Sorrynotsorry
|1
|Pergeson brothers
|Dec 19
|truth
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC