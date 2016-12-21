Mexico mission trip - meaningful'
Two Chanute men have returned from a mission trip to Mexico, and one of them already plans to return before the end of the year. Phil Fewins, a member of First Baptist Church, and Rick Sharp, a member of Living Word Assembly, spent a week in November in the state of Veracruz assisting an orphanage located outside the town of El Higo.
