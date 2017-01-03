Merry Happy Birthday
For children, the two biggest events of the year may be Christmas Day and their birthdays. So what happens if they are both the same day? She said she liked having her birthday on Christmas as a child, although she never got to have birthday parties with her friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nevada, Fort Scott papers to publish joint Sund... (Dec '05)
|53 min
|Captain Kansas
|8
|swingers club in town (Apr '12)
|3 hr
|Mmmmmmm
|15
|Skate park
|7 hr
|Don
|6
|pond on 6th street in fredonia (Jul '16)
|11 hr
|Citizen
|5
|Timken (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|job aussie job he...
|6
|How do you rate Ft. Scott (May '07)
|Mon
|Don
|10
|Larry's Auto (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Bones
|52
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC