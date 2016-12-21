Local seniors share Christmas memories
The Christmas holidays are a time for making and sharing special memories, and several Chanute seniors have many to share. "We'd be in bed and they'd be out seeing what Santa Claus brought them," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chet barnard
|2 hr
|JackiePastrana
|1
|Heather True
|10 hr
|the list holder
|16
|high speed chase (Jul '12)
|Fri
|Bill Cosby
|29
|Anybody see a problem here? (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Snake peter
|78
|New slang words????
|Thu
|Shut-the-f-up
|4
|Donald mayham. Don melvin may sex offender
|Dec 21
|Sorrynotsorry
|1
|Pergeson brothers
|Dec 19
|truth
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC